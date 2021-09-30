Phoebe Robinson Comedy Series ‘Everything’s Trash’ Ordered at Freeform

Freeform has ordered a half-hour comedy series called “Everything’s Trash” from executive producer and writer Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff.

Robinson, known for her podcast and HBO series “2 Dope Queens” as well as serving as a writer on “Portlandia,” will star as Phoebe, a 30-something podcaster with a messy life who’s trying to figure out adulthood with the help of her friends and family. She’s forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden (Jordan Carlos) becomes a political candidate, and the two must learn to set boundaries as Jayden’s “Barack Obama-esque aspirations” clash with Phoebe’s wild side. The series is based on Robinson’s book “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.”

The cast also includes Toccarra Cash as Phoebe’s podcast producer and friend Malika, Nneka Okafor as Phoebe’s sister-in-law Jessie and Moses Storm as Phoebe’s best friend and roommate Michael.

“Phoebe has one of the most unique and hilariously sharp voices in the business,” said Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective. “‘Everything’s Trash’ is the perfect addition to the Freeform slate, bringing a distinct point of view to a woman navigating adulthood on her own terms.”

“I feel like Whoopi Goldberg’s choir at the end of ‘Sister Act 2’ when they won the competition! Overjoyed! Stunned! Extremely grateful!” said Robinson. “We’re going to make something special that you won’t want to miss.”

The series is produced by ABC Signature. Robinson’s production company, Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, will serve as non-writing executive producer. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor will direct.