Paramount Plus Lands Hulu’s ‘Everyone Is Doing Great’ in First International Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

“Everyone Is Doing Great,” the comedy created by “One Tree Hill” alumni James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, is heading to Paramount Plus outside the U.S.

The ViacomCBS-backed SVOD has picked up streaming rights to the eight-part Hulu series for the Nordics, Latin America and Australia — a deal that marks the show’s first international sale. Endeavor Content is handling the U.S. and international sales.

The comedy rolls out in the Nordics from Thursday, while Latin America and Australia premieres will come later this year. “Everyone Is Doing Great” launched in January on Hulu.

Written and produced by Lafferty and Colletti, the series follows actors Seth (Colletti) and Jeremy (Lafferty), who together enjoyed the success of hit television vampire drama “Eternal” and, five years after their show has wrapped, continue to lean on each other to navigate their professional and personal lives.

Lafferty played lead Nathan Scott in The CW’s “One Tree Hill” for over 10 years, while “Laguna Beach” star Colletti joined the show in later seasons. The comedy has parallels with their own experiences coming off a long-running show and facing the reality of a competitive marketplace.

The half-hour comedy also stars Alexandra Park (“The Royals,” “Ben Is Back”), as Andrea Davis, a strong-willed, straight-talking talent, who is married to Jeremy and supports him both emotionally and financially. Park is a co-producer. Rounding out the cast is Cariba Heine (“Designated Survivor”) and Karissa Lee Staples (“S.W.A.T.”).

“Everyone Is Doing Great” is executive produced by Ian and Eshom Nelms, Michelle Lang, Rocque Trem and Johnny Derango, with Ngoc Nguyen producing and Stuart Lafferty co-producing. James Lafferty directed the series with Colletti at the helm for episode 6.

After a festival screening tour of the first two episodes at events including ATX TV Festival, SeriesFest and Monte-Carlo Television Festival, the independently produced series was crowdfunded through Indiegogo, allowing the production to shoot its entire first season over the course of a month.

Prentiss Fraser, executive VP of international television sales for Endeavor Content, said: “At Endeavor Content, championing talent, ambition and drive is core to our most fundamental values. We’re so proud of what James and Stephen have accomplished by activating their global fanbase, and are excited to help the series get seen all over the world.”