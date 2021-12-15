Eva Longoria Plans ‘Searching for Mexico’ for CNN Plus

Eva Longoria will lead a new six-part documentary effort for the soon-to-launch streaming outlet CNN Plus, adding another series to the nascent WarnerMedia broadband effort.

Longoria will lead “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico,” a program that follows her as she travels Mexico to explore food ranging from tequila to mole sauce. The program is based on the popular CNN series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” and will be produced by RAW, the company behind that project. Tucci will serve as an executive producer, along with Longoria and Ben Spector. The second season of “Searching for Italy” is expected to debut in the spring of next year.

“Partnering with CNN on a culinary driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico,” said Longoria, in a prepared statement. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

The show will debut exclusively on CNN Plus, a new subscription-fueled streaming hub meant to complement the flagship cable news network. CNN is readying other programs for the service built around Kasie Hunt, Chris Wallace, Scott Galloway and Poppy Harlow.

“Eva’s passion for Mexico and its culture and cuisine are a natural follow up to Stanley’s trip through Italy,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development at, CNN Worldwide, in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled she will take her journey on CNN Plus.”

The “Searching for…” series are meant to pick up on the themes of travel and cooking displayed in CNN’s popular Anthony Bourdain series, “Parts Unknown.”

Longoria is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.