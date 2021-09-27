Eva Amurri to Play Younger Version of Her Mother Susan Sarandon in Fox Drama ‘Monarch’

Eva Amurri is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Fox country music drama series “Monarch.”

Amurri has been cast as the younger version of Dottie Cantrell Roman, who will be played in the present day by Susan Sarandon, Amurri’s mother. Amurri will make her debut in the premiere episode. She joins previously announced stars Sarandon, Beth Ditto, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani.

The series follows America’s “first family” of country music, including mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), father Albie Roman (Adkins) and daughters Gigi Taylor-Roman (Ditto) and Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), and son Luke Roman (Sasse).

This is not the first time Amurri has filled in as a younger version of her mother onscreen. She previously did so in the films “Dead Man Walking” and “That’s My Boy.” She has also starred alongside her mother in a number of projects such as “The Banger Sisters,” “Mothers and Daughters,” and an episode of “Friends.” Amurri has also had notable roles on shows like “Californication,” “The Mindy Project,” and “Undateable.” “Monarch” marks her first acting project since 2015, when she stepped away from Hollywood and focused on building her lifestyle brand, Happily Eva After.

She is repped by Canopy Media Partners.

“Monarch” will debut midseason for Fox on Jan. 30 immediately after the NFC Championship game, with the show’s second episode airing on Feb. 1. The series hails from writer Melissa London Hilfers, who will also executive produce. Michael Rauch is the executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler is directing and executive producing the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer, with the series set to feature original music and covers. The series is produced and wholly owned by Fox Entertainment.