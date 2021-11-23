‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Gets January Release Date and First Trailer

Season 2 of “Euphoria” finally has a release date.

Emmy-winning star Zendaya made the announcement on Tuesday morning that the show will return on January 9. The sophomore season also got a first trailer.

Alongside Zendaya, who made history at the 2020 Emmys as the youngest person to win lead actress in a drama series, a majority of the cast from Season 1 returns, including Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams and Nika King. The new season introduces Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

Season 2 will explore the fallout after Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Schafer) broke up in the Season 1 finale and as Rue endures relapsing. In the Season 2 trailer, Rue dances around her house to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible,” only for her younger sister (Reid) to ask if she’s high.

Watch the trailer below.

More to come…