‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Adds Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly, Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Break out the glitter: Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. have joined the cast of Season 2 of “Euphoria.”

While little is known about the plot of Season 2, Fike told Variety exclusively that his character is a “homie” who hangs out with Rue and Jules. The musician and first-time actor also described his character as a “degenerate” who reminds him of his younger self.

Eyeing a premiere in late 2021 or early 2022, the hit HBO series began filming again earlier this year for its long-anticipated Season 2. The series also stars Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane and Algee Smith.

In late 2020, the show put out two special bottle episodes, “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” which focused on Zendaya’s character Rue, and “F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” which centered around Hunter Schafer’s Jules. For her episode, Schafer teamed up with creator and showrunner Sam Levinson for her writing debut. The two bonus episodes earned “Euphoria” three Emmy nominations.

Season 1 of “Euphoria” ended with Rue (Zendaya) relapsing, Jules (Schafer) leaving for the big city, Kat (Ferreira) and Ethan (Austin Abrams) hooking up at the winter formal, Cassie (Sweeney) seeking an abortion and Maddy (Demie) stealing a CD from Nate (Elordi)’s room that could possibly incriminate his father (Dane).

Zendaya, Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, rapper Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon executive produce the series, with Will Greenfield serving as a co-executive producer.