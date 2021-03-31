Eugenio Derbez Apple Series ‘Acapulco’ Adds Four to Cast, Richard Shepard to Direct Pilot

Eugenio Derbez’s upcoming Apple comedy series “Acapulco” has added four new cast members, with Richard Shepard now onboard to direct the pilot.

Enrique Arrizon, Damian Alcázar, Camila Perez, and Raphael Alejandro will all star alongside Derbez in the half-hour series. It will be shot in both Spanish and English and is inspired by the film “How to Be a Latin Lover,” in which Derbez starred and produced.

In “Acapulco,” a young Mexican man’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals start to be questioned. The show takes place in 1984 with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character, Maximo.

Arrizon (“April’s Daughter,” “An Unknown Enemy”) will play Young Maximo, who’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. Alcázar (“Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian,” “The Perfect Dictatorship,” “Narcos”) will play Don Pablo, the head of operations at the resort. Perez (“A Teacher,” “Gotham”) will appear as Julia, the front desk receptionist at the resort. Alejandro (“How to Be A Latin Lover,” “Once Upon A Time”) will appear as Hugo, Older Maximo’s nephew.

Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisernos, and Jason Shuman created the series and will also serve as executive producers, with Winsberg serving as co-showrunner. Chris Harris will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner alongside Winsberg. Derbez and Ben Odell will executive produce via 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum will executive produce with Jason Wang co-executive producing on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Gaz Alazraki will direct and executive produce the pilot. Lionsgate Television, where 3Pas is under an overall deal, will produce for Apple.

Arrizon is repped by COLOÜRSCMX Talent Agency. Perez is repped by Innovative Artists and Link Entertainment. Alejandro is repped by Foundation Media Partners, Atlas Artists & Paradigm. Alcázar is repped by Talent on the Road Management. Shepard is repped by 3 Arts, CAA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

(Pictured, from left to right: Damian Alcazar, Camila Perez, Enrique Arrizon, Raphael Alejandro)