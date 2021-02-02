Eric Pertilla Named Endeavor Content VP of TV Development and Production

Eric Pertilla is joining Endeavor Content to become its vice president of television development and production.

He was most recently director of original content at CBS All Access for the past two years, where he oversaw Richard Linklater series “That Animal Rescue Show” and led development of “The Twilight Zone,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Good Fight,” and “Texas 6.”

“Endeavor Content presents a tremendous opportunity to work with one of the industry’s most artist-driven and forward-thinking companies, under the exceptional leadership of Joe, Chris, and Graham,” said Pertilla. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to work with Julie McNamara and the incredibly talented executives and talent across ViacomCBS, and look forward to helping Endeavor Content continue its ascent as one of the industry’s most exciting and disruptive content studios.”

Prior to his time at All Access, Pertilla was a talent manager at Mosaic and a motion picture literary agent at Paradigm. Endeavor Content’s executive vice president of television development and production said that Pertilla’s background as a network executive and as someone who worked with talent “uniquely suit him to our team in the ever-evolving television landscape. His exceptional taste and fierce work ethic will ensure that our television business continues to be ahead of the curve as we continue producing programming for discerning viewers across the world.”

The company has also promoted several execs, upping Todd Sharp to executive VP of physical production and current programming, Patrick McDonald to senior VP of TV development and production, Noah Greenshner to senior VP of TV development and production, Arvand Khosravi to senior VP of TV, advisory, Kelly Miller to senior VP of international strategy, Danielle Gerber to VP of physical production, Jamie Adler to director of current programming, and Shelby White and Caroline Vanstrom to managers of TV production and development.

“With the addition of Eric and the well-deserved promotions, this rounds out a stellar team in our television group as we continue to push to enable artists and create content consumed by audiences around the world. Each of these individuals has proven themselves to be an exceptional creative executive,” said Endeavor Content co-presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice.