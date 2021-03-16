Epix and Blumhouse Partner for Original Films Slate, ‘A House on the Bayou’ Set for Dec. 2021

Epix and Blumhouse have teamed for a new partnership, in which Blumhouse Television will develop and produce eight horror/genre-thriller movies exclusively for the network.

Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum will serve as executive producer on the original films slate.

“A House on the Bayou” from writer-director Alex McAulay marks the first film in the new venture. Casting is underway on the project, which has plans to begin production in late spring in order to debut on Epix in Dec. 2021.

A description of “A House on the Bayou” explains the premise: “The film follows a troubled couple and their preteen daughter who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light.”

The remaining seven films on the slate will debut in 2022.

“Blumhouse’s track record of producing high-quality, audience-favorite films have made them a driving force in the horror genre renaissance, and have been top-notch partners for EPIX,” Epix president Michael Wright said in a statement announcing the new slate. “We can’t wait to work with Jason Blum and his talented team in this new capacity, and make EPIX the exclusive home of more Blumhouse content.”

Blumhouse Television president Chris McCumber said: “This partnership with EPIX is an additional opportunity for us to collaborate with a great team in helping them grow their slate of genre films, while continuing to bring Blumhouse fans the kind of programming they know and love.”

Epix and Blumhouse previously partnered for the four-part docuseries “Fall River.” The show, which tells the story of “a series of chilling murders tied to sex and satanic cults” in the 1980s, is set to premiere on May 16.

The new deal follows Blumhouse Television’s recent successes with the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” film slate at Amazon (which has its second installment in the works) and Blumhouse’s “Into the Dark” anthology series for Hulu.

The deal is the first-of-its-kind for Epix, which saw recent success with its exclusive debut of the critically-acclaimed horror-thriller “St. Maud.” As such, Epix plans to continue adding films to its premium original content slate.

Alex McAulay is represented by Verve, Writ Large Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.