‘Entertainment Tonight’ Honored With NATPE Awards During Milestone 40th Anniversary Season

“Entertainment Tonight” is being honored with two awards by The National Association of Television Program Executives.

The NATPE awards come as the show is celebrating its milestone 40th year on the air, as the longest-running entertainment news show on television.

Two of NATPE’s 2021 Iris Awards will be going to “Entertainment Tonight” — the award for excellence in programming, and another award for career achievement to longtime host Kevin Frazier.

NATPE’s other Iris Awards recipients are talkshow host and Grammy-winning musician Kelly Clarkson (award for excellence in performance) and Heart Television President Jordan Wertlieb (Lew Klein Award for Leadership). The Iris Awards were created to recognize best-in-class execs, producers, talent and content that makes an impact on the broadcasting industry and culture.

“I am thrilled to announce that the iconic IRIS Awards are back for the 2nd year during NATPE Virtual Miami 2021,” said JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE. “In these extraordinary times, this year’s recipients represent the best in Television locally, nationally and globally with franchises that expand around the Globe.”

“Entertainment Tonight” kicked off its 40th anniversary season in September 2020, during the pandemic — and the entertainment news show has not missed one episode, while working remotely during COVID-19. To date, “ET” has aired nearly 10,300 shows, has done close to 200,000 set visits and roughly 100,000 celebrity interviews. The show has won five Daytime Emmy Awards, and in January 2020, was awarded with the Guinness World Records title for longest running entertainment news TV show of all time.

Frazier, who is receiving the career achievement award, is host of “Entertainment Tonight,” where he has won four Emmys. He joined the entertainment news show as co-host in 2014, during its 34th season, after serving as co-host and managing editor of “ET’s” former sister show, “The Insider,” which he joined in 2011. Prior to “The Insider,” Frazier worked as a correspondent and weekend host of “ET.” He also has served as co-host of CBS’ “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” since 2011, and is the founder of HipHollywood.com, an online site for urban entertainment news.

Penn and Teller will host the NATPE digital awards ceremony, which will take place on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. ET. The conference typically takes place each January in Miami, but due to COVID-19, is a virtual event this year.