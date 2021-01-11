‘Risk’ Series Adaptation in the Works as Beau Willimon Sets Entertainment One Deal

Risk, the iconic Hasbro property that has taught families the art of diplomacy (and conquest) for over six decades, will be getting a TV adaptation as part of a multi-year television deal between the board game, toys and media behemoth’s entertainment studio and Beau Willimon and Jordan Tappis’ Westward.

Entertainment One (eOne), announced the partnership with the Venice Beach and Brooklyn-based production company today. As part of the deal, Willimon (“House of Cards,” “The First”), an Academy-award nominee and avid fan of Risk, will be writing and overseeing the production of the scripted series. The board game’s TV adaptation will be Entertainment One and Westward’s first project together.

“As we continue to build out eOne’s world-class content slate, we couldn’t think of more perfect partners than Beau and Jordan – whose award-winning storytelling and imagination are among the best in the business,” said Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, Entertainment One, in a statement.

On Dec. 2019, the toymaker acquired eOne in an all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion with the primary aim of expanding its beloved games into kid-friendly film and television fare with eOne’s production and distribution infrastructure, as well as continuing the growth of eOne’s lineup of adult drama series. On an investor call prior to the completion of the acquisition, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner also noted the profitability of eOne’s kidvid brands “Peppa Pig” and “PJ Masks” as additional perks of the deal.

Willimon and Westward are represented by Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.