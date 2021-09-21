NBC Orders ‘The Endgame’ Starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé to Series

NBC has ordered “The Endgame,” starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé, to series.

Described as a “high-stakes thriller,” the show follows Elena Federova (Baccarin), a “very recently captured” international arms dealer and criminal mastermind who can orchestrate many complicated and coordinated bank heists, even while in captivity, and Val Turner (Bathé), the “principled, relentless and socially-outcast” FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil Elena’s plan.

Starring alongside Baccarin and Bathé are Kamal Angelo Bolden as Owen Turner, Costa Ronin as Sergey Vodianov, Noah Bean as Adic Jonathan Doak, Jordan Johnson-Hinds as FBI Agent Anthony Flowers and Mark D. Espinoza as FBI Director Rogelio Réal. NBC did not confirm character descriptions for their roles.

The show comes from UTV, with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, Inc., My So-Called Company and Perfect Storm Entertainment on board as production companies. Nicholas Wootton and Jake Coburn will serve as writers and executive producers, with Julie Plec, Emily Cummins, Andrew Schneider and Justin Lin also executive producing. Lin will also serve as director.

NBC had a thriller by the same name in the works seven years ago, but this is a brand-new story, from a different team. This show was first ordered to pilot in April of this year under the title “Untitled Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn Project.” It was one of two of the first new pilot orders made by the broadcast network for the new television season, although at the time NBC had already ordered dramas “Ordinary Joe” and La Brea” and comedies “Grand Crew” and “American Auto” to series.

Baccarin may be best known for her work in “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2,” although she has an extensive television résumé, as well, including “The Good Wife,” “Homeland,” “Gotham” and, most recently, voicing Gideon on The CW’s “The Flash.” She is repped by UTA, Artist & Brand Management, and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.

Bathé currently stars in “First Wives Club” for BET Plus and has a first-look deal with ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group. She also recently appeared in “Sylvie’s Love,” “All Rise” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” with other television credits including “This Is Us,” “The Rookie,” “Army Wives” and “Brothers & Sisters.” She is repped by The Kohner Agency; Principal Entertainment LA; Imperium 7 Talent Agency and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

See a first-look image from the show above.