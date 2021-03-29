Endeavor’s Lorenzo De Maio Launches New Company, Inks Fremantle Deal

Endeavor Content partner and executive vice president Lorenzo De Maio is exiting the company to launch a new venture, De Maio Entertainment, which has backing from Fremantle through an exclusive long-term partnership deal.

Based in Los Angeles, De Maio will work closely with both Fremantle’s senior leadership team and a broader group of independent labels and producers to grow the company’s scripted at factual slate and explore new strategic opportunities with Fremantle. The partnership agreement, which gives De Maio’s new company full access to Fremantle’s reach and range of services, is designed to ramp up De Maio Entertainment’s growth trajectory, according to the company.

“I am extremely grateful and proud of all we have accomplished as a team at Endeavor Content, having the privilege of working with incredible producers and creators, and bringing global successes to audiences worldwide,” said De Maio in a statement. “I am always looking for new and disruptive opportunities as the business quickly develops, and now is the perfect time to launch this company in partnership with Fremantle. I really admire the vision and leadership of Jen Mullin and Andrea Scrosati and am so excited to be working with all the extraordinary producers and companies in the Fremantle ecosystem to bring exceptional and inclusive storytelling to audiences worldwide.”

During his time at Endeavor, De Maio bolstered the company by selling premium U.K. and global shows into the U.S. and worldwide market, then expanding its studio capabilities. Among the projects he was involved in were Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston starrer “The Night Manager” and the adaptation of Sally Rooney novel “Normal People.” He also worked with producer Sid Gentle on the early stages of the AMC/BBC hit “Killing Eve.” At Endeavor, De Maio also oversaw the TV Advisory Group and podcast division Endeavor Content Audio.

Before his time at Endeavor, PGA International Committee member De Maio served as president of production at the Dino De Laurentiis Company, producing its film slate and serving as an exec on NBC’s “Hannibal.”

“Lorenzo is one of the most creative and skilled executives in the entertainment industry and his track record speaks for itself,” said Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati. “We have known each other for a number of years, and I have always been incredibly impressed by his vision and capacity to deliver. I look forward to working closely together with Lorenzo to help bring his project to life, while I have no doubt that with his support, the Fremantle scripted and documentary slate will now accelerate and grow even faster than our already ambitious plans.”