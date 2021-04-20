Endeavor Aims to Raise $511 Million in IPO, Valuing Company at $10 Billion

Endeavor aims to raise about $511 million with its initial public offering that will value the parent company of WME and UFC at about $10 billion.

Early Tuesday, Endeavor filed its full prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company aims to sell 21.3 million shares priced at $23-$24. Endeavor is also doing a private sale of preferred shares to raise about $1.7 billion in order to buy out the remaining 49% of UFC that it does not already own.

In its registration statement filed last month, Endeavor reported revenue of $3.5 billion for 2020 and a net loss of $625.3 million. The company previously sought to go public in 2019 but pulled the offering at the last minute.

More to come