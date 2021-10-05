Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree, A24 to Develop ‘Flicker in the Dark’ Series at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing a series adaptation of the upcoming Stacy Willingham novel “A Flicker in the Dark” that hails from Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree and A24, Variety has learned exclusively.

The novel is slated for publication in the U.S. in January 2022 with rights sold into 17 foreign markets to date. Willingham’s debut novel follows Chloe Davis, who was shocked to discover at 12 years old that her own father confessed to the murder of six teenage girls in their small Louisiana town. 20 years later, Chloe is a psychologist in Baton Rouge whose life begins to unravel when local teens start to go missing.

Morgan Gould is set to adapt the book for the screen with A24 and Fruit Tree producing for HBO Max. Fruit Tree, which was co-founded by Stone and Dave McCary, signed a first-look deal with A24 in 2020.

This is the latest TV project Fruit Tree has set up with A24 since signing their first-look deal. It was announced in December that Stone would star in and executive produce the Showtime comedy “The Curse.” The show hails from Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, who will also star alongside Stone.

As an actress, Stone won the Oscar for best actress for her role in “La La Land.” She is a three-time Oscar nominee overall, having also been nominated for “The Favourite” and “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).”

Stone is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Ziffren Brittenham, and The Lede Company. Willingham is repped by WME and Writers House. Gould is repped by UTA and Manage-ment.