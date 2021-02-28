Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson Talk Prince Harry’s Reaction to ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry’s reaction to “The Crown” has been humbling for Emma Corrin, the British actor who made a huge splash with her role as Harry’s mother in the Netflix drama series that swept its categories at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Corrin earned one of the show’s four wins, for lead actress in a drama series for her work as the beloved Princess Diana. Last week, real-life royal Prince Harry offered praise for “The Crown” in an interview that aired on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

“I was very moved by the fact that he acknowledged it,” a beaming Corrin told reporters during the virtual backstage session. “I’m incredibly grateful to him and incredibly moved by what he said.”

Corrin has earned raves for her work on the series. But after playing Diana from age 16 to 28, she was ready to hand the role off to Elizabeth Debicki for Season 5.

“I felt like I was with her for such an arc — it was time for me to move on. I can’t wait to see what Elizabeth does,” she said.

Gillian Anderson won supporting actress for her portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on the series. She was also gratified by Harry’s comments.

“Harry is fairly well qualified to judge what is fact or fiction,” she said. Series writer-producer Peter Morgan has maintained he’s not doing a docu-drama but trying to capture the pressures facing the royal family.

“He’s understood what Peter is trying to do on ‘The Crown’,” Anderson said, citing the “nuance” of the storytelling.

(Pictured: Emma Corrin)