‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Sets Release Date on Netflix

Dust off your berets, “Emily in Paris” lovers: The escapist rom-com sensation will return to Netflix on December 22, the streamer announced Saturday at its Tudum virtual fan event.

“Emily in Paris” follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy and providing an American perspective on things. There, in the City of Lights, she embarks on a new life in Paris is filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances. Season 1 was shot entirely on location in Paris and throughout France. Season 2 will shoot in Paris, St. Tropez and other locations in the South of France

Per show creator Darren Star, the mastermind behind “Sex and the City” and “90210,” Emily will assimilate more in the sophomore season. The show received critique for Emily’s glamorized, stereotypical view of French culture (though Star defended that decision, noting that she was “struck by the beauty that was all around her” in an interview with Variety).

The series debuted during the pandemic, and due to its daydreamy nature, it landed on Nielsen’s list of the top 10 most-watched streaming shows for the week after its premiere, toppling “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Criminal Minds” for that particular week. “Emily in Paris” was a critical darling, receiving several noms from major awards shows, including two Golden Globe Awards and two Emmy awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and Oustanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).