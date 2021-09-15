Emily Deschanel to Lead Netflix Thriller Series ‘Devil in Ohio’

Emily Deschanel is set to star in a new Netflix limited series based on the book “Devil in Ohio,” Variety has learned.

Deschanel will lead the series, which is based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin and is inspired by a true story. Additional cast members include Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani.

In the series, when hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

The series is currently in production in Vancover. Netflix has ordered eight 45 minute episodes. Polatin is adapting her book for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner in the series. Rachel Miller of Haven Entertainment will also executive produce along with Andrew Wilder. Ian Hay will serve as producer. John Fawcett, Brad Anderson, Leslie Hope, and Steve Adelson are all attached to direct.

Deschanel is best known for her 12-season run on the Fox procedural “Bones,” on which she played forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan. She has also appeared in films like “Cold Mountain,” “The Alamo,” “Boogeyman,” “Glory Road,” and “My Sister’s Keeper.”

She is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA, and Hansen Jacobson.

Polatin most recently worked on the Starz drama series “Heels.” She has also worked on shows like “Jack Ryan” at Amazon and “Castle Rock” and “Shut Eye” at Hulu. She is repped by UTA and Haven Entertainment.