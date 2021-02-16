Emily Cummins Joins Julie Plec’s My So-Called Company as President

Longtime Disney/ABC exec Emily Cummins has been named president of Julie Plec’s Universal Television-based banner My So-Called Company.

There, she will oversee development and produce projects for the company, including those that “Vampire Diaries” creator Plec creates and writes.

“I’ve known Emily for years,” said Plec. “We’ve had a lot of good times together as we both grew up from assistants and baby execs into the established women we are today. She’s smart and driven and fearless — and most importantly she’s a good human. She’ll be a terrific creative partner for me and any storyteller who walks through our (virtual) doors at My So-Called Company.”

Cummins has been vice president of drama development for Disney/ABC Signature Television since 2011, recruiting writers, producers and directors and shepherding limited-series and one-hour drama development. She developed “Nashville,” “Intelligence,” “Red Band Society,” “The Whispers,” “Astronaut Wives Club,” “When We Rise,” “The Crossing,” and “A Million Little Things,” and other series. Among the long roster of talent she has worked with are Melissa Rosenberg, Carlton Cuse, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Bill Condon, Susannah Grant, Diablo Cody, Callie Khouri, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Roberts, John Legend, Timberman/Beverly, Bruna Papandrea and Reese Witherspoon.

Prior to Disney, Cummins was exec vp of Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures. She started out working at William Morris Agency, CAA and Brillstein Grey Entertainment, before going on to lead Cosmic Entertainment’s film division. She also spent several years as exec VP of Red Wagon Entertainment developing tentpole films for Universal, Parmount and Sony Pictures.

“Julie’s commitment to storytelling has been an inspiration since our early days in this business, and I’m also an unabashed fan; it has been a blast to watch her authentic talent and vision consistently connect with a worldwide audience,” said Cummins. “I am excited to join her and the remarkable Universal Television team as we continue to create resonant, compelling stories with great artists.”

Plec is represented by Management 360 and Eric Suddleson of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Cummins is repped by Cliff Gilbert-Lurie at Ziffren Brittenham.