Emilia Fox Set For Detective Drama ‘Signora Volpe’ From AMC Networks’ Acorn TV (EXCLUSIVE)

British actor Emilia Fox (“Silent Witness”) is set to star as a disillusioned U.K. spy who becomes a sleuth in Italy in “Signora Volpe,” a detective drama commissioned by AMC Networks’ Acorn TV that will start shooting in Italy in May.

The show comprising three 90-minute installments is being produced by ITV Studios-backed production company Route 24, with Italy’s ITV-owned Cattleya providing the Italian production service.

“Signora Volpe” is created and written by Rachel Cuperman and Sally Griffiths (“Midsomer Murders) who are also its executive producers. Emilia Fox will play the lead named Sylvia who after years as an M16 operative winds up in a village in Umbria to visit her sister Isabel played by Tara Fitzgerald (“Game of Thrones”) and there becomes involved in a murder investigation.

As she starts her new life in Italy, Sylvia finds that trouble follows her wherever she goes. Motivated by her passion for justice, instinct for adventure and – as others point out – sheer nosiness and determination to prove herself right, Sylvia soon gets embroiled in further compelling crimes and mysteries, according to promotional materials. “Though it seems an earthly paradise, Umbria proves to be a place where lust, greed and hatred flourish as readily as in the seamiest city backstreets,” the provided synopsis says.

The show’s other executive producers are Marc Samuelson and Josie Law for Route 24, Catherine Mackin for Acorn Media Enterprises, and Emilia Fox and Dudi Appleton (“Silent Witness,” “Thorne”), who will also be directing the show’s first episode.

Mark Brozel (“Humans,” “ShakespeaRe-Told”) will direct the second and third installments of “Signora Volpe.”

Patricia Rybarczyk(“The Last Bus”) is producing. Cristina Giubbetti (“Domina)” is the executive producer for Cattleya.

“Acorn Media Enterprises is thrilled to commission ‘Signora Volpe’ and work with Route 24,” on this show “featuring an incredible cast led by Emilia Fox, a picturesque Italian setting, and surprising mysteries,” said Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, in a statement.

Josie Law of Route 24 noted that “Sylvia offers an original, appealing viewpoint from which to navigate the wonders and mysteries of Italy and we’re certain that the brilliant Emilia Fox will make her an iconic and much-loved character.”

AMC’s Acorn TV, which is a top streamer specialized in Brit dramas, has the world premiere of “Signora Volpe” with exclusive rights in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America. Acorn TV will feature its world premiere as an Acorn TV Original in 2022.

Acorn TV’s upcoming British mystery “Whitstable Pearl,” starring Kerry Godliman, premieres May 24 in North America, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.