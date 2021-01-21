‘Embers of War’ Series Adaptation in Development at Stampede Ventures, Wiip (EXCLUSIVE)

Stampede Ventures and wiip have partnered to adapt the first book in Gareth L. Powell’s epic sci-fi novel series “Embers of War” as a television show, Variety has learned exclusively.

Gary Graham is attached to adapt the book for the screen, with Breck Eisner onboard to direct. Both will also executive produce along with Greg Silverman and Paul Shapiro of Stampede alongside wiip. Powell will serve as co-executive producer.

“Embers of War” is the first book in the series, which was published in 2018. The second installment, “Fleet of Knives,” followed in 2019, while the third, “Light of Impossible Stars,” came out last year.

In the story, the sentient warship Trouble Dog was built for violence, yet following a brutal war, she is disgusted by her role in genocide. Stripped of her weaponry and seeking to atone she joins the House of Reclamation, an organization dedicated to rescuing ships in distress. When a civilian ship goes missing in a disputed system, Trouble Dog and her new crew of loners, captained by Sal Konstanz, are sent on a rescue mission. Meanwhile, light years away, intelligence officer Ashton Childe is tasked with locating the poet, Ona Sudak, who was aboard the missing spaceship. What Childe doesn’t know is that Sudak is not the person she appears to be. A straightforward rescue turns into something far more dangerous, as Trouble Dog, Konstanz and Childe find themselves at the center of a conflict that could engulf the entire galaxy. If she is to save her crew, Trouble Dog is going to have to remember how to fight.

The deal was brokered by Luke Speed of Curtis Brown Group on behalf of Alexander Cochrane of C&W Agency. Graham is repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. Eisner is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.