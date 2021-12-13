Eman Varoqua Named Executive Producer, ABC News’ ‘Nightline’

Eman Varoqua was named executive producer of “Nightline,” the latest in a series of moves by ABC News President Kim Godwin to fill some of the top positions in the news division.

Varoqua has been with ABC News since 2018, most recently working as senior broadcast producer for the late-night news show that launched with Ted Koppel in 1980, with roots in ABC’s coverage of the Iran hostage crisis. During her time at the program, Varoqua executive-produced a breaking-news special on the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and has also worked on documentary efforts as well as programs produced for Hulu.

She replaces Steven Baker, who was made executive producer in 2017 and left the program earlier this year.

ABC News has in the recent past sought to use “Nightline” to court younger viewers. The program often focuses on in-the-field reportage or on getting access to newsmakers that appeal to the rising generation of news aficionados. The network has even sought to extend “Nightline” to new venues, including an hour-long special on Freeform, a sister Disney-owned cable outlet. The show was given a broader profile at the height of the coronavirus crisis, moved up to 11:35 p.m. and broadcast in place of late-night mainstay “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as part of an effort by Disney and ABC to keep audiences informed.

Before joining ABC News, Eman spent nine years at Channel One News, three of those as executive producer. She also worked at NBC News as a producer and as an assignment editor. She began her career as a reporter for The Record, covering politics, courts and crime, as well as general assignment beats.