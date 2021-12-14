Black List Scribe Elyse Hollander Signs With APA (EXCLUSIVE)

Screenwriter Elyse Hollander has signed with APA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to repped by Bellevue Productions and Hansen Jacobson.

Hollander started her career as an assistant to Alejandro González Iñárritu on the set of “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” before breaking out with her Black List topping screenplay “Blonde Ambition” in 2016. The script is about Madonna overcoming sexism to become a superstar in the early 1980s. It went on to sell to Universal with Michael De Luca producing.

She again made the Black List in 2018 with “Queens of the Stoned Age,” based on the GQ article of the same name. Sony and Escape Artists are producing with Dakota Johnson attached to star. Her other work includes “Murder on the Dance Floor” for Sony and Marc Platt Productions as well as an untitled K-Pop feature for 20th Century Studios, Epic Magazine, and SB Projects. The latter project landed at 20th after an extensive bidding war.

Most recently, sources say that Hollander worked on the screenplay for a new Amy Winehouse biopic. She is now working on the script for the “Guys and Dolls” film from director and co-writer Bill Condon at TriStar.

News of the Hollander signing comes after APA had an impressive day thanks the release of the 2021 Black List. The agency landed six spots on the annual list of the best unproduced screenplays, including “In the End” by Brian T. Arnold and “The College Dropout” by the team of Thomas Aguilar and Michael Ballin.