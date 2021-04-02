×
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Has Strong Debut With ‘SVU’ Crossover Episode

LAW and ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME --
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The return of Elliot Stabler to New York was good for NBC on Thursday.

The 10 p.m. debut of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” delivered a 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and an average of 7.6 million viewers in Nielsen’s live same-day preliminary ratings. The series marks the return of Christopher Meloni to the “Law & Order” franchise in the detective character he played for 12 seasons on “Law & Order: SVU.”

“Organized Crime” launched as a crossover event episode paired with “SVU” at 9 p.m. The effort nearly doubled the “SVU’s” average ratings for originals this season, which have come in at 0.6 in the demo and 3.7 million viewers.

