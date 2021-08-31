Elliot Page Inks First-Look Deal With UCP

Elliot Page has inked a first-look deal with UCP to develop scripted and unscripted projects across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms for the Universal Studio Group division.

“I’ve always had great experiences working with UCP,” the Academy Award nominee said in a statement announcing the deal. “Beatrice and the rest of the leadership team support my desire to tell compelling and authentic stories from historically marginalized perspectives — stories that are desperately needed at this moment in time. I’m honored to continue my relationship with UCP in this capacity and I can’t wait to get to work.”

“The Umbrella Academy,” a UCP and Netflix collaboration that has gone on to receive four Emmy nominations across various categories and was greenlit for a Season 3 return, follows a disbanded group of superheroes who reunite after their adoptive father dies.

“Elliot Page is a changemaker in film and television, and we love collaborating with him on ‘The Umbrella Academy,'” said UCP President Beatrice Springborn. “He, and all of us at UCP, champion the many and varied transgender and other underrepresented voices and stories in media. We are thrilled this partnership will amplify Elliot’s work through exciting projects that cross genres and reflect distinct and diverse experiences.”

Page is repped by UTA, VIE Entertainment, ID Public Relations and the Law Offices of Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

