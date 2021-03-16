Elliot Page Opens Up for First Time After Coming Out as Transgender

Elliot Page has opened up for the first time in a Time cover story after publicly coming out as transgender in December 2020.

In his Dec. 1 Instagram post, Page announced “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

Speaking to Time, Page said after coming out, he anticipated “a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. That’s essentially what happened.” However, Time reports that many casting directors have also reached out to Page’s manager, expressing what an honor it would be to cast Page in an upcoming film. Additionally, many of the offers — to act, direct and produce — are trans-related, but there are also some “dude roles,” according to Time.

Page, who starred in films like “Juno,” “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “Inception,” said he was suffering from depression, anxiety and panic attacks after landing the blockbuster roles. He didn’t know “how to explain to people that even though [I was] an actor, just putting on a T-shirt cut for a woman would make me so unwell,” he said.

Public support for Page’s coming out was widespread, and his announcement immediately became a trending topic on social media, gaining Page hundreds of thousands of new followers. Netflix, home to Page’s superhero series “The Umbrella Academy,” updated the actor’s credits on the show and his other films the same day.

“It seems like there’s a tremendous weight off his shoulders, a feeling of comfort,” showrunner Steve Blackman, who’s been filming Season 3 with Page and the rest of the cast, told Time. “There’s a lightness, a lot more smiling.”