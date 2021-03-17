Ellen DeGeneres Signs Multi-Year Deal With Discovery For Natural History Content

Ellen DeGeneres has signed a multi-year deal with Discovery to develop and produce a slate of natural history content for Discovery Channel and Discovery Plus. The line-up of specials, series and documentaries will highlight the many wonders of the natural world and the incredible wildlife that inhabit it.

From Discovery and the BBC Natural History Unit, DeGeneres will narrate and executive produce “Endangered,” which will be the first project under the deal. The documentary will follow the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List — the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife that has ever been created. It will begin streaming on Discovery Plus on Earth Day (April 22).

“Ellen’s dedication to the environment and her love for all animals, including the most endangered creatures who call our planet home, is unmatched,” Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery and Factual, said in a statement. “We welcome Ellen and her team to the Discovery family as she brings her humor, her voice, and her ability to inspire to these important passion projects.”

“I’m so excited to partner with Discovery,” DeGeneres said. “I’ll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals. For instance, did you know the Ring-Tailed Lemur’s tail is longer than its body? I think that’s his tail. I hope that’s his tail. I have so much to discover with Discovery.”

The slate will be executive produced by Jeff Kleeman, president of DeGeneres’ AVGP company, and Howard Swartz, Discovery’s senior vice president of documentaries and specials.