Elisabeth Shue Joins Showtime’s Uber Series ‘Super Pumped’

Elisabeth Shue has joined the cast of the upcoming Showtime anthology series “Super Pumped,” Variety has learned.

Each season of the series will focus on a different story from the business world, with Season 1 set to focus on the rise of the ride sharing app Uber. The first season is based on Mike Isaac’s book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.”

Shue joins previously announced cast members Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jon Bass, Hank Azaria, and Bridget Gao-Hollitt.

Shue will play Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), who is the one person he can always count on for wisdom and truth.

On the TV side, Shue recently appeared in the third season of “Cobra Kai” at Netflix, reprising the role of Ali Mills from “The Karate Kid.” She currently stars in and executive produces the Netflix series “On the Verge,” and was seen in Season 1 of the hit Amazon series “The Boys.” On the film side, she is known for her Academy Award-nominated role in “Leaving Las Vegas” as well as for her roles in films like “Cocktail,” “Adventures in Babysitting,” and “Back to the Future.”

She is repped by Gersh.

Beth Schacter serves as co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer on “Super Pumped” along with Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Stephen Schiff also executive produce. Isaac is co-executive producer. The anthology series will be produced by Showtime and is part of Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with the network, with the pair also creating and showrunning the premium cabler’s hit financial sector drama “Billions” for five seasons.