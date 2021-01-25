Ellen Pompeo to Produce Series Adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s ‘Paradise’ Novels at ABC

ABC is developing a series adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s “Paradise” novel trilogy, with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo set to executive produce.

The project is titled “Winter in Paradise,” named after the first book in the trilogy. The series focuses on Irene Steele, who shares her idyllic life in a beautiful Iowa City Victorian house with a husband who loves her to an extreme. But when her husband dies in a perplexing manner, she soon learns that he has been living a secret life with an entirely separate family on the distant Caribbean island of St. John. As Irene untangles a web of intrigue and deceit, and as she and her sons find themselves drawn into the vibrant island culture, they have to face the truth about their family and their future.

Andre and Maria Jacquemetton are set to write the script and executive produce “Winter in Paradise.” Pompeo will executive produce along with Laura Holstein under their Calamity Jane production banner. Andrew Stearn of Andrew Stearn Productions will also executive produce along with Hillderbrand. ABC Signature will serve as the studio. Both Calamity Jane and ASP are currently under overall deals at the studio.

The “Paradise” trilogy consists of the books “Winter in Paradise,” “What Happens in Paradise,” and “Troubles in Paradise.” The first book was published in 2018, with the most recent debuting in October 2020. Hilderbrand’s 25 total novels have sold 10 million copies collectively.

