‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’ Renewed for Season 3 at AMC

Horror geniuses are joining forces again on “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” to take viewers on a chilling exploration deep into the genre’s eerie past and present. After reaching nearly six million viewers in Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings across Season 2’s six-episode star-studded stretch, AMC announced that the series is being renewed for Season 3, bringing together masters of horror for another six episodes slated to air later in 2021.

The third season will feature episodes titled “Sinister Psychics,” “Infections,” Mad Scientists,” “Apocalyptic Horror,” “Sequels That Don’t Suck” and “Holiday Horror.” Each hourlong episode promises to delve into the scream themes, investigating how the genre has evolved through the decades and impacted society’s biggest fears. Last season, some of horror’s most formidable storytellers and faces, such as Stephen King, Jordan Peele, Quentin Tarantino, Bill Hader, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Edgar Wright, Rachel True, Elijah Wood, Alexandra Billings and Rob Zombie, were brought on to reveal the inspirations and struggles behind the genre’s many eras and phases.

On Halloween night, Episode 4 of the series (entitled “Witches”) was the No. 3 telecast on cable in standard primetime numbers among the key demographic of adults ages 18-49 in Live+3 ratings.

“Eli Roth’s History of Horror” is produced by The Content Group and Marwar Junction Productions. Executive producer Roth (“Death Wish,” “Cabin Fever,” “The Green Inferno”) is currently attached to two other upcoming projects. He’s directing a movie adaptation of the video game “Borderlands” starring Cate Blanchett for Lionsgate and producing a horror script “10-31” for Orion Pictures. Along with Roth, the “History of Horror” is executive produced by Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley.