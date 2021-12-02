Eddie Mekka, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actor, Dies at 69

Eddie Mekka, an actor on “Laverne & Shirley” who played Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa, died on Saturday, Nov. 27, at his home in Newhall, Calif. He was 69.

An official Facebook account for Mekka announced the news on Thursday morning. No cause of death was given, except that he “passed away peacefully.”

Ragusa was the boyfriend of star Cindy Williams’ character Shirley Feeney on “Laverne & Shirley.” He appeared in 150 episodes of the beloved sitcom that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983.

More to come…