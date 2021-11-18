‘Earthworm Jim’ TV Series in Development From Interplay Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

A new “Earthworm Jim” animated TV series is in development, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project hails from Interplay Entertainment Corp., which owns the rights to the “Earthworm Jim” games. Interplay has partnered with APA to bring the project to television.

Like the games, the series would follow the adventures of the titular Jim, a worm in a futuristic robotic suit who fights evildoers. The series will also bring in new characters as they navigate the galaxy, where each planet is home to a race of anthropomorphic animals. Jim’s ultimate quest is to find his true home among the stars: a near-mythical planet called Earth.

A first-look at the potential series can be found below.

The “Earthworm Jim” news comes as Interplay is looking to develop new TV and film projects based on their video game properties via their newly formed TV and film studio division. Michel K. Parandi is onboard to lead those efforts, working with producer Aaron Billet and the animation studio Passion Pictures, lead by animation producer Marc Bodin-Joyeux.

“I remember loving ‘Earthworm Jim’ as a kid,” Parandi says. “And there’s so much potential in this story universe: a galaxy full of animals battling for power. Jim is an earthworm in a universe where Earth is nothing more than a myth. His struggle to find meaning is surreal and comical, but it’s also relatable.”

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to create a show for an iconic character that we grew up both playing on Genesis, and watching on TV,” Billet added. “The fans have matured and deserve a current take as we bring in new audiences.”

The first “Earthworm Jim” game was released on Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo in 1994. There have been four games in the franchise to date, with the last released in 1999. There was also a WB cartoon series based on the games that ran for two seasons starting in 1995. Dan Castellaneta, best known for voicing Homer Simpson, provided the voice of Earthworm Jim. The character has also appeared in other video games, a Marvel Comics series, as well as action figures and other toys.