The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ Adds Eliza Bennett as a Long-Lost Carrington

Eliza Bennett has been cast in the role of Amanda Carrington on The CW’s “Dynasty.”

Bennett joins Season 4 in a recurring guest star role, with her first episode being “The British Are Coming” on Aug. 27. She will be a series regular in the forthcoming fifth season.

The original 1980s primetime soap opera “Dynasty” featured Catherine Oxenberg in the role of Amanda for the first three years of the character’s existence. (Her apt entrance was in the fifth season episode titled “Amanda.”) Karen Cellini stepped in in recasting.

This version of Amanda is described as a long-lost Carrington relative who was born and raised in Europe but arrives now “holding a treasure trove of secrets” — both from her past, as well as the Carrington family’s past. She is also described as smart and confident, a character who can hold her own against those who come at her. She is a lawyer, but also a party girl, and she has no problem “stirring up trouble in a family full of troublemakers.”

Bennett has credits across film, television and theater, starting when she performed in as Jemima in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” in the London West End at only 9 years old. Her film credits include “The Prince and Me,” “Nanny McPhee,” “The Contractor,” “From Time to Time,” “Inkheart,” “H8RZ” and the upcoming “Strangers” from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. On television, she is known for guest-starring roles in series including “Broadchurch,” “Strike Back,” “Granchester” and “This Is Us” and larger parts on “Sweet/Vicious,” “The Conners” and “People Just Do Nothing.” She is also a singer and pianist.

Bennett is represented by ICM Partners, Affirmative Entertainment, and Independent Talent in the UK.

The CW’s “Dynasty” is a reimagining of the 1980s series from CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire. Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber, Grant Show, Daniella Alonso, Sam Underwood, Maddison Brown, Michael Michele, Sam Adegoke, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert Christopher Riley and Alan Dale star.

Josh Reims, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Christopher Fife, Brad Silberling, Pascal Verschooris and Esther and Richard Shapiro executive produce.

The fourth season of “Dynasty” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on the CW. The fifth season has not been scheduled yet.