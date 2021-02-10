Post Malone Manager Dre London Teams With David and Christina Arquette for TV Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Dre London, whose London Ent is home to management clients Post Malone and Tyga, is expanding his reach into television, executive producing a new project titled “High Heel.” The crime drama set in Memphis will be produced by the husband-and-wife team of David and Christina Arquette; Post Malone, Tyga and Trinidad James also serve as producers; and Rochée Jeffrey (“SMILF”) has signed on to direct.

According to a synopsis, “High Heel” tells the story of a young woman running from her tormented past, who arrives in Memphis and enters a secret world of drugs, violence and deception when she’s recruited into a ring of female drug runners who smuggle their product under the cover of a luxury women’s footwear brand.

“Expanding into the executive producer role in film and TV is something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” London tells Variety. “I wanted to make a series with a badass team of females behind the screen and in front and that’s exactly what I did.”

London adds that involving Post and Tyga “was instrumental” in his process, as was finding an “emblematic location” in Memphis. “With the Arquette’s expertise working on indies, this project was taken from the office to writing room and then to big screen, has truly been a great process being able to expand this project with my team,” he says. (Tyga, pictured below, and Trinidad James also appear in the show.)

Courtesy of DREVISION

Christina Arquette is an Emmy-winning journalist-turned-producer; David Arquette is a fourth generation actor, producer and director. The two are investors in documentary studio XTR and have collaborated on a number of projects including “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” “12 Hour Shift” and “Ghosts of the Ozarks.”

London, a U.K. native, was named Variety‘s 2018 Hitmakers Manager of the Year.