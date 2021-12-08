Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner Among ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Cast (TV News Roundup)

DreamWorks animation announced that Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, Keston John, Justina Machado and D’Arcy Carden have been cast in “Dragons: The Nine Realms,” which premieres on Hulu and Peacock on Dec. 23.

They join Jeremy Shada, who stars as Tom Kullersen in the “How to Train Your Dragon” spinoff. The six-episode series is set 1,300 years after the events of the original movies, where dragons have become just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the phenomenon. Soon, a group of misfit kids brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — which they must keep secret in order to protect what they’ve discovered.

Stiles voices Olivia Kullersen, with Scribner as D’Angelo Baker, Garcia as Alexandra Gonzalez, Liao as Jun Wong, Tom as May Wong, John as Philip Baker, Machado as Carla Gonzalez and Carden as Linda. John Tellegen serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Chuck Austen and Henry Gilroy. Beth Sleven serves as supervising producer.

Watch a trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

LAUNCHES

Scott Sternberg launched three new digital divisions, Resort Livestream, Crimestream and TodayLive, under Scott Sternberg Productions. Resort Livestream already boasts “Vail Daily Live,” a news show about five resorts in Vail, Colo. in partnership with regional newspaper Vail Daily, and will soon expand the format to other resort cities. Under the new Crimestream banner, a podcast titled “Producing Crime,” premiering in early 2022, will feature conversations with crime producers, police agencies, investigators and legal experts. The third division, TodayLive, offers daily daytime content with a new talk strip, court show and game show to be announced soon.

LATE NIGHT

Nicole Kidman, Úrsula Corberó and Stromae will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Rob McElhenney, Ariana DeBose and Sting will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Brian Cox, George Stephanopoulos and Wet Leg will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Mariah Carey will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”