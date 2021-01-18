‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Expands Into Australia and New Zealand for 2021

RuPaul is bringing the hugely successful franchise of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and other international markets, day-and-date with local airings.

RuPaul serves as executive producer and host for the new series alongside veteran judge Michelle Visage.

“I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world. Thank you to Stan and TVNZ OnDemand for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul and humor,” said RuPaul.

Production for the series kicks off this week in New Zealand and is set to premiere later this year. The series will see the fiercest queens across Australia and New Zealand going head-to-head, in the hopes of taking home the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar. The third judge and celebrity guest appearances will be announced later this year.

World of Wonder is the media company behind the series. Kicking things off for this new show, founders and executive producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said, “The dazzling queens of Australia and New Zealand have always been an inspiration to us, so we are thrilled to team up with our local production partners Stan and TVNZ to bring the creative genius of drag down under to international audiences on WOW Presents Plus.”

“We’re proud to bring the ‘Drag Race’ phenomenon down under in an antipodean showdown for Stan and TVNZ On Demand!” added Nick Tanner, director of sales and co-productions, Passion Distribution. “I can’t wait to see the best queens from Australia and New Zealand bring it to RuPaul’s main stage. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ will be a fantastic addition to the ever-expanding ‘ru-niverse.’”