‘Dr. Brain’ Korean Webtoon to Get Live-Action TV Series Adaptation at Apple

Apple has ordered a live-action series adaptation of the Korean webtoon “Dr. Brain.” The series will be the first completely Korean-language project at the streamer.

Kim Jee-Woon will write and direct, with “Parasite” star Lee Sun-Kyun set to star. The series is currently in production in South Korea and is slated to debut later this year.

“Dr. Brain” is an follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife’s brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.

Kim serves as an executive producer in addition to writing and directing. Samuel Yeunju Ha, who executive produced Kim’s film “Illang: The Wolf Brigade,” will also executive produce the series. Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, with Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong executive producing for Kakao Entertainment. Bound Entertainment will produce along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures.

UTA brokered the deal on behalf of Bound Entertainment, with the studio recently signing with UTA in all areas.

Apple previously announced a series adaptation of the Min Jin Lee novel “Pachinko,” with that show set to feature Korean, Japanese, and English dialogue. The story begins with a forbidden love and moves into a saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell the story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. Lee Min Ho was among six cast members announced for the series back in October.