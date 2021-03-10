‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 at HBO Max Casts ‘Flight Attendant’ Star Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge

“The Flight Attendant” star Michelle Gomez is staying in business with HBO Max with a role in “Doom Patrol” Season 3.

Gomez will star as Madame Rouge, described as a complicated and electrifying eccentric who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.

Gomez starred as the deadly Miranda Croft in Season 1 of “The Flight Attendant,” with the show having received multiple SAG and Golden Globe nominations. Gomez also recently appeared in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” in the role of Madam Satan. Her other notable TV roles include “Doctor Who,” “The Brink,” “Gotham,” “Green Wing,” and “Carrie and Barry.”

She is repped by Industry Entertainment, Peikoff Mahan and Viewpoint.

“Doom Patrol” was renewed for a third season at HBO Max in September. The live-action series first premiered in February 2019. It was originally developed for and streamed on DC’s online platform, DC Universe. The second season streamed on both DC Universe and HBO Max. With DC Universe moving out of original programming, Season 3 will air exclusively on HBO Max.

The series stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor aka Negative Man, Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder aka the Chief, Diane Guerrero as Jane aka Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman and Joivan Wade as Victor Stone aka Cyborg. Together, these characters make up DC’s “strangest group of heroes,” as Warner Bros. calls them.

“Doom Patrol” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.