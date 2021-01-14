‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot at Disney Plus Casts ‘Andi Mack’ Star Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Lead Role

The “Doogie Howser” reboot at Disney Plus, “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” has cast Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the title role, Variety has learned.

The rebooted series will focus on Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Lee), a mixed race 16-year-old girl who works as a doctor in Hawaii. The 10-episode half-hour comedy follows Kameāloha as she juggles a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

The role keeps Lee in the Disney fold. She is best known for starring in the hit Disney Channel series “Andi Mack,” also in the title role. That show wrapped up in 2019 after three seasons. She also recently starred in the Disney Plus original movie “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.” Her other credits include ABC’s “Stumptown” and Showtime’s “Shameless.” She was included in Variety‘s Young Hollywood Impact Report in 2019.

She is repped by Gersh, Make Good Content, and Goodman Genow.

“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” is written and executive produced by Kourtney Kang and produced by 20th Television. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Dayna and Jesse Bochco will executive produce the series. Jake Kasdan will direct the first episode.

The original “Doogie Howser” starred Neil Patrick Harris in the title role. It ran on ABC for four seasons and 97 episodes between 1989 and 1993. Along with Steven Bochco, the series was co-created by David E. Kelley. Neither Kelley nor Harris is attached to the reboot at this time.