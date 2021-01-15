‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot at Disney Plus Casts Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (EXCLUSIVE)

The Disney Plus “Doogie Howser” reboot, “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” has cast Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman in a series regular role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Bowyer-Chapman joins previously announced cast members Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Kathleen Rose Perkins. The rebooted series will focus on Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Lee), a mixed race 16-year-old girl who works as a doctor in Hawaii. The 10-episode half-hour comedy follows Kameāloha as she juggles a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother (Perkins) who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

Bowyer-Chapmen stars as Charles, a Midwest transplant to the islands. He is a fellow resident at the hospital where Lahela works and is part of the cool adult world that looks so awesome to her.

Bowyer-Chapman’s previous credits include “UnREAL,” “American Horror Story,” and “Stargate Universe.” He was also recently a judge on Season 1 of “Canada’s Drag Race” and hosts the podcast “Conversations with Others.”

He is repped by Innovative and Jill Fritzo PR.

“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” is written and executive produced by Kourtney Kang and produced by 20th Television. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Dayna and Jesse Bochco will executive produce the series. Jake Kasdan will direct the first episode.

The original “Doogie Howser” starred Neil Patrick Harris in the title role. It ran on ABC for four seasons and 97 episodes between 1989 and 1993. Along with Steven Bochco, the series was co-created by David E. Kelley. Neither Kelley nor Harris is attached to the reboot at this time.