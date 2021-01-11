×
Donna Speciale Named Ad-Sales Chief for Univision

Donna Speciale
Jeremy Freeman

Donna Speciale, the Madison Avenue veteran, will take over ad sales at Spanish-language broadcaster Univision as that company re-organizes under new management.

Univision on Monday named six executives to senior roles at the company, which is now controlled by Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight, with Mexico’s Televisa continuing to control a minority stake. Wade Davis, the former chief financial officer of Viacom, has been leading the investor group, which purchased its 64% stake in the company from Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity Partners, TPG, Thomas H. Lee Partners and Saban Capital Group at the end of 2020.

