Emmy Producer Done+Dusted Taps Former Quibi Exec Alex Montalvo to Oversee Originals Expansion

Done+Dusted, which is producing next month’s Emmy telecast along with Reggie Hudlin, has hired former Quibi exec Alex Montalvo to oversee its expansion in original programming. As the production company’s head of originals, Montalvo will focus on non-scripted series programming.

That means developing intellectual property and also acquiring formats in a wide variety of unscripted genres for Done+Dusted, including competition and game shows, dating shows, social experiments, day-and-date shows and programming produced for live TV or streaming.

Done+Dusted executive producer and partner Katy Mullan announced Montalvo’s hire on Tuesday morning, as part of a larger expansion plan for the company. Done+Dusted is already known for its work in specials, awards and ceremonies, in addition to comedy and gaming. Besides the new originals department, the expansion includes new divisions focused on immersive experiences; “impact,” which is focused on charity; and “brands,” custom content for clients.

“Off the back of over 30 productions in the past year alone, we’re excited to continue that momentum by bringing Alex on board to expand our reach and capitalize on our reputation in the world of big, must-watch events.” Mullan said. “Having worked as both a buyer and seller in the non-scripted space, Alex shares our vision for the style of shows we want to produce and has the skillset to take them from the whiteboard to networks, cable stations and streaming platforms.”

The news also comes as Done+Dusted prepares to produce this weekend’s Stand Up to Cancer multi-network telecast, in addition to next month’s Emmys.

“Done+Dusted has been at the center of entertainment’s biggest moments for decades,” Montalvo said. “I’m thrilled to be leading this new initiative for such an accomplished and well-respected company.”

At Quibi, Montalvo oversaw alternative programming. He handled development, production, business affairs, marketing and mobile tech integration for more than 25 original series. Before Quibi, Montalvo was director of development at Discovery Channel and Science Channel. Under his watch, Montalvo’s development team added more than 15 original series to the primetime lineup.

Other productions in the works at Done+Dusted include this weekend’s “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” a celebration of New York opening back up. Jon Batiste, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Hudson, Wyclef Jean, Journey, The Killers, Barry Manilow, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen and Rob Thomas are among the performers confirmed.

Done+Dusted’s other credits include the London Olympic Opening Ceremony, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” “Graduate Together 2020″ and “Dear Class of 2020.” Done+Dusted is repped by CAA.