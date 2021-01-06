×
Donald Trump Slams Media: ‘We Will Never Give Up. We Will Never Concede’

Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

President Donald Trump slammed the news media once again as he rallied supporters at a demonstration outside the White House today, speaking just an hour before Congress is scheduled to begin a showdown over the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“The media is the biggest problem we have,” Trump said in the opening moments of his address to a crowd of thousands in the National Mall. He once again falsely accused “the media” of helping to “rig” the election results in favor of his Democratic challenger, President-elect Joe Biden.

“We will never give up. We will never concede,” Trump said. 

More to come

