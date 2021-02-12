Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team Up for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Project for New Regency, Amazon

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be putting a new spin on “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” for New Regency and Amazon Prime Video. The project, co-created with Francesca Sloane, is due in 2022.

Glover and Waller-Bridge, who co-starred in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” made the announcement via social media, posting a video to Instagram Stories with details of the project. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke also posted the news to her Twitter account on Friday.

The 2005 film from Doug Liman, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was a massive hit, grossing almost $500 million worldwide. Alfred Hitchcock also directed a screwball marriage comedy titled “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 1941, starring Robert Montgomery and Carole Lombard.

As previously mentioned, Glover and Waller-Bridge starred as Lando Calrissian and droid L3-37 in the 2018 “Star Wars” film, displaying noteworthy natural chemistry and comedic relief to the high-flying space adventure. And since, the Emmy Award-winning creators of “Atlanta” and “Fleabag,” have been publicly supportive of each others’ careers. In 2019, Glover shared his admiration while presenting Waller-Bridge with the British Artist of the Year honor at the British Academy Britannia Awards.

More to come.