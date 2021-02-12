Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team Up for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Project for New Regency, Amazon

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be putting a new spin on “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” for New Regency and Amazon Prime Video. The project, co-created with Francesca Sloane, is due in 2022.
Glover and Waller-Bridge, who co-starred in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” made the announcement via social media, posting a video to Instagram Stories with details of the project. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke also posted the news to her Twitter account on Friday.
@donaldglover x Phoebe Waller-Bridge x #Mr&MrsSmith 💥💥 @PrimeVideo 2022 💥💥 https://t.co/9rQYDmQzlr
— Jennifer Salke (@JSalke) February 12, 2021
The 2005 film from Doug Liman, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was a massive hit, grossing almost $500 million worldwide. Alfred Hitchcock also directed a screwball marriage comedy titled “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 1941, starring Robert Montgomery and Carole Lombard.
As previously mentioned, Glover and Waller-Bridge starred as Lando Calrissian and droid L3-37 in the 2018 “Star Wars” film, displaying noteworthy natural chemistry and comedic relief to the high-flying space adventure. And since, the Emmy Award-winning creators of “Atlanta” and “Fleabag,” have been publicly supportive of each others’ careers. In 2019, Glover shared his admiration while presenting Waller-Bridge with the British Artist of the Year honor at the British Academy Britannia Awards.
