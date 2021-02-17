Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal with Amazon Studios

Donald Glover has signed an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studios, sources tell Variety, marking an exit from his current deal with Disney’s FX. His brother Stephen Glover, a collaborator in writing and producing FX’s “Atlanta,” has also inked an overall with the studio.

As part of the agreement, Donald Glover’s work will be highlighted with a curated content portal on the Prime Video service, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Sources also say that Malia Obama is joining the writers’ room of a Glover project at the streaming service’s studio, a mini-room for a Janine Nabers project about a “Beyonce-like figure.” Nabers is known for her work on “Watchmen,” “Away,” and “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.”

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

Word of the deal comes less than a week after Glover and “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced on social media that they would star in and executive produce a “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” series for Amazon Prime Video and New Regency, a new take on the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film. That particular project is set for 2022 at the streamer. Glover has also previously worked with Amazon Studios on the original musical film, “Guava Island,” which was released in 2019.

“Atlanta,” which last aired in 2018, will return for Seasons 3 and 4 once the series can safely resume production, per FX Networks and FX Production chief John Landgraf’s remarks in a press conference last September. Both seasons have already been written, with plans to release new episodes later in 2021.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the Amazon Studios pact.