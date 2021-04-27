Domhnall Gleeson to Star in Watergate Limited Series From ‘Veep’ Team at HBO

“Star Wars” actor Domhnall Gleeson has been tapped to play a key Watergate figure in HBO’s limited series “The White House Plumbers” from the team behind “Veep.” Gleeson joins previously announced cast members Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Per the logline, the five-part series tells the story of how President Richard Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. Gleeson will play John Dean, the brilliant, ambitious and youthful White House Counsel that ultimately orchestrates the illegal cover-up that brought down Nixon and his administration.

