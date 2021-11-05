Dolly Parton Joins ‘Grace and Frankie’s’ Final Season (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that Dolly Parton will guest star on “Grace and Frankie’s” seventh and final season.

The streamer did not announce who she would be playing or how she would interact with stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, though.

In the show, Fonda and Tomlin play rhe titular characters who found their lives turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively) revealed they were gay and left the women for each other.

June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and Peter Gallagher will all reprise their roles in the final season.

The final season of “Grace and Frankie” dropped its first four episodes of the 16-episode season earlier this year, with the rest set to launch in 2022. The show will close out with 94 total episodes, making it Netflix’s longest-running original series to date.

Showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris executive produce alongside Fonda, Tomlin, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. The series is produced by Skydance Television.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

HBO will debut the second season of “The Righteous Gemstones” with two back-to-back episodes on Jan. 9 beginning at 10 p.m. The series follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of both greed and charitable work who are threatened by outsiders who wish to destroy their empire. Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo and Greg Alan Williams star. Returning recurring cast members include Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont and Gavin Munn. Meanwhile, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe are new recurring cast members. McBride serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Jody Hill and David Gordon Green executive produce and direct. John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Brandon James, Jonathan Watson serve as executive producers. David Brightbull produces, and Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Patterson and Chris Pappas are consulting producers. Watch a teaser below.

The History Channel announced “The Toys That Built America” will premiere Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. The four-part docuseries is part of its “That Built” franchise and follows toy titans who built billion-dollar empires, rivalries within the industry that allowed for an evolution in it, and the history of the visionaries behind iconic products including Monopoly and G.I. Joe. Additionally, the network will partner with Blue Star Families to gift military veterans toy donations and holiday items. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Matthew Pearl, Keith McKay, Jim Pasquarella, Brooke Townsend and Mary E. Donahue serve as executive producers. “The Toys That Built America” is produced by the Six West Media Group. Watch a trailer below.