‘Dollface’ Season 2 at Hulu Casts Owen Thiele (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu comedy “Dollface” has cast Owen Thiele in its upcoming second season, Variety has learned exclusively.

Thiele will appear in the new season as Q, a new Woom employee who becomes the girls’ cooler and younger confidante. Season 2 does not currently have a premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2022.

Thiele can currently be seen in Season 2 of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” on Netflix. Thiele’s short film, “How Moving,” was selected for the Frameline Film Festival and Outfest. He wrote, directed, and starred in the film. He also co-starred in Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani’s Amazon pilot “Half Empty.”

Thiele is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners.

“Dollface” originally debuted in 2019 and was renewed for Season 2 in January 2020. The show centers on a young woman named Jules (Kat Dennings), who, in the aftermath of a breakup, tries to rekindle long-forgotten female friendships amidst a battle with her own imagination.

Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star alongside Dennings. It was previously announced that Lilly Singh would join the show in Season 2 along with Chelsea Frei, Jayson Blair, Luke Cook, and Corinne Foxx.

“Dollface” was created by Jordan Weiss, who serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Michelle Nader. Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley executive produce for LuckyChap Entertainment. Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan executive produce for Screen Arcade. Dennings executive produces in addition to starring, with Nicole King also executive producing. ABC Signature serves as the studio for the series.