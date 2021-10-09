‘Doctor Who: Flux’: New Teaser Reveals Halloween Premiere Date for Season 13

The BBC has shared a new teaser for the upcoming thirteenth season of “Doctor Who,” revealing an official premiere date and giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the show as series star Jodie Whittaker begins her final run in the role of the eponymous Time Lord.

The series, titled “Doctor Who: Flux,” will premiere on BBC One, BBC America and BBC iPlayer on Oct. 31. The eight-episode season will serve as a larger narrative that will put a cap on Whittaker’s tenure as the Thirteenth Doctor. The actress will take her final bow in the role in 2022, with three feature-length specials planned to be released after the conclusion of the new season. The first special will premiere on New Year’s Day, with the next two to follow throughout the year.

The new teaser features Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor warning of an incoming threat from the mysterious “Flux,” which will spawn any number of foes to combat against.

“Can you hear me?” the Doctor asks in a transmission. “Listen carefully. We don’t have much time. The Flux is coming. It’s bringing with it the Sontarans, Weeping Angels, creatures known as the Ravages and enemies from across the universe. This is the fight of our lives!”

Whittaker’s imminent departure from “Doctor Who” will mark the end of an era for the long-running series in more ways than one. Along with the actress, showrunner Chris Chibnall will also leave the series, making room for returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who first revived “Doctor Who” in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston as the star.

Watch the teaser for Season 13 below.