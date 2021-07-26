DMX, Juice WRLD, Alanis Morissette Get Spotlight in HBO’s ‘Music Box’ Documentary Series Trailer

HBO is pressing play on “Music Box,” a documentary feature showcase series from Bill Simmons that examines historic and pivotal moments in music.

The movies in the series began airing this past weekend with the debut of “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage.”

Each of the films are helmed by a different director and will run under the “Music Box” banner through late fall. Simmons, longtime sports writer and pop culture commentator, is executive producer through his role as head of The Ringer content banner, which has an overall deal at HBO.

Other titles set for the “Music Box” series include:

“Jagged”: An intimate exploration of Alanis Morissette and her groundbreaking 1995 album Jagged Little Pill; directed by Alison Klayman

“Untitled DMX”: A film with rare access to the late rapper after his release from prison – a portrait of a man struggling with addiction, fame, and his inner demons in the final years of his life; directed by Christopher Frierson

“Listening to Kenny G”: An examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time and why he is polarizing to so many; directed by Penny Lane

“Mr. Saturday Night”: The untold story of Robert Stigwood and how he amped the disco era; directed by John Maggio

“Untitled Juice WRLD”: A film exploring how the late hip-hop star impacted a genre during his short life; directed by Tommy Oliver

The trailer released July 26 teases the six films. Along with concert footage, the trailer shows snippets of sit-down interviews with Morissette and vintage clips of the late DMX, Juice WRLD and John Travolta.